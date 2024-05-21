Jacob Fatu to no longer join The Bloodline in WWE? Exploring the likelihood 

Since WrestleMania 40, the look of WWE's most dominant faction, The Bloodline, has undergone a massive transformation. In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has taken over the heel faction and has added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, besides booting out Jimmy Uso.

One star who many believe will be joining the group very soon is Solo's cousin, Jacob Fatu, who reportedly signed with the company last month.

Despite this, Fatu seems to still be a free agent, as his social media bio still contains his professional email address. Once signed to the Stamford-based promotion, superstars rarely have their booking details on their social media profiles, as they exclusively perform for the company.

Check Jacob Fatu's X profile here

However, this could yet be another move by Fatu to simmer down the talks around his debut and generate a massive pop after he eventually shows up on TV.

WWE Hall of Famer on the new look Bloodline

As mentioned above, The Bloodline has undergone a massive transformation since The Showcase of The Immortals, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining the heel faction under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

During a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi gave his thoughts on the two new stars joining The Bloodline.

"Those two kids, Tama [Tonga] and his brother, Tonga Loa, they’re [related] to the family, as far as with Uncle Haku and so forth. These kids—I couldn’t wait for them to come to WWE. They’ve done so much out there—the hard work and building their brand out there in New Japan—it was awesome to see them finally come home. The Bloodline, the WWE, is home. To be able to see them come and not just go right into an angle, they’re only put there for the simple fact that they belong there," he said.

The new look version of The Bloodline picked up a big win earlier this month, as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at Backlash France, thanks to interference from Tonga Loa.

The Viper will look to seek redemption when he locks horns with Tama Tonga in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament this Friday on SmackDown.

