Jade Cargill to destroy Naomi only to reveal her new faction? Exploring the possibility

Jade Cargill has been unstoppable since her return to WWE at the Elimination Chamber. The former Women's Tag Team Champion targeted Naomi, who was the one that attacked her in late November and sidelined her for more than three months.

The feud between the two former friends will continue during the Road to WrestleMania and is expected to lead to a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Jade wants revenge and might take it to the next level and look to dominate Naomi and make her reveal that she was working with a faction against Cargill and Bianca Belair.

This faction is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Ever since the duo decided to go after the titles, they started a feud with Bianca and Jade and then Naomi when Cargill was ruled out with an injury.

So, Liv and Raquel could have convinced Naomi to join them and then turned on Jade Cargill, assaulting her so Bianca Belair would be forced to vacate the titles. On that occasion, Jade would reunite with Bianca to pursue Liv and Raquel and attempt to reclaim their titles.

Naomi takes a shot at Jade Cargill after SmackDown attack

Jade Cargill dominated Naomi on SmackDown last Friday night, following the latter's segment with Bianca Belair. It was the second consecutive time that Jade assaulted Naomi, as she brutally attacked her before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, costing her the opportunity to get a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi didn't back down, though, and took to her account on X to take a shot at her former friend, sending her a message that she would dominate her once she was fully healthy.

"When my neck is healed I’m going to send your jacked big back raggedy a** back to where you came from," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Jade Cargill moved from AEW to WWE last year, but this is the first time she will work on a storyline in singles action in the Stamford-based company, as she was part of the Women's Tag Team Division alongside Bianca Belair.

