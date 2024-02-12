Jade Cargill to make her WrestleMania debut against 3-time champion? Exploring dream match scenario

Jade Cargill wowed fans with her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which may have teased her WrestleMania debut opponent. Interestingly, this match-up has been pitched by fans even before the former AEW star went to the Stamford-based promotion.

In September 2023, it was announced that Jade Cargill signed with WWE after her time in AEW ended. She first appeared on television backstage during the Fastlane Premium Live Event, followed by some appearances at RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Fans finally saw her in action, though only briefly, at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where she had an intense exchange with Nia Jax and a stare-down with Bianca Belair. Interestingly, she could face the latter again at WrestleMania.

Before WrestleMania, WWE will first have the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia. Two female stars set to appear in the titular match are Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, with four other stars to join them. The winner will get a chance to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, it seems like The Man is the favorite to win.

Expand Tweet

With this in mind, it leaves Bianca with no feuds or opponents for 'Mania. However, this might not be for long. As per reports, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill could join Becky and Bianca in the Chamber. It's possible that another confrontation will take place between Cargill and Belair during the match.

Even before both women were part of the same company, they spoke highly of each other and expressed that their match was of WrestleMania caliber. With both of them having similar in-ring styles and physical build, it will surely be a match that will capture the audience's interest.

What interesting pitch did Bianca Belair have for a potential WrestleMania match against Jade Cargill?

Jade and Bianca stare down at this year's Women's Royal Rumble

While many have pitched a potential Bianca vs. Jade match for WrestleMania, The EST of WWE has an interesting pitch. Instead of working against each other, they could work together.

In a previous interview with Wrestle Rant, Bianca recognized that she received a lot of questions about facing Jade and acknowledged that it would be a thrilling match. However, while a singles match between them would be exciting, a tag-team match could also be a possibility.

What did Jade Cargill say about her plans for WrestleMania 40?

Although fans have not seen Jade in action since Royal Rumble, she remained hopeful of a WrestleMania 40 appearance. When asked by Denise Salcedo about her plans at the event, she stated that fans will have to wait and see what she has prepared.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Jade Cargill in WWE.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE