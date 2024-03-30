Jade Cargill must watch her back around WWE star following impressive SmackDown debut

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill's first night as an active member of the SmackDown brand ended with her getting acquainted with her WrestleMania XL plans. Big Money Jade will make her next in-ring appearance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next week. The 31-year-old star learned she will be competing in a six-woman tag team match, however, she needs to be wary of one of her partners.

Bianca Belair will team up with Cargill and Naomi to face Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at The Show of Shows this year. The former AEW TBS Champion came to her partners' rescue when they were being attacked by Damage CTRL on the latest edition of the blue brand. The trio stood tall to close the show out and appeared to be on good terms.

However, Jade Cargill and Belair have not always seen eye to eye and there was evident tension between them at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The EST of WWE may want to prove a point at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Bianca has somewhat taken a back seat from the main event scene. Her spot will only be in further jeopardy amid Cargill's meteoric arrival and potential mega push on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair could turn against WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill to set up her first singles feud

Jade Cargill will soon need to be placed into a singles feud. She was majorly impressive in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and fans were mesmerized when she locked horns with Bianca Belair.

With that being said, the duo was all smiles alongside Naomi on the latest episode of SmackDown as they sent Damage CTRL fleeing. However, Belair could wipe the smile off Cargill's face at WrestleMania XL.

There may not be a better candidate for Jade Cargill's first singles feud in WWE. Belair has proven to be one of the Stamford-based company's best in-ring performers and could put on a show with SmackDown's newest member.

Seeing what Bianca and Jade have planned for The Show of Shows will be interesting.

Bianca Belair might turn heel soon after Jade Cargill's arrival on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair knows what type of villain she wants to be when the time comes for her to turn heel. The EST of WWE spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about wanting to be the right heel and help less established babyfaces.

"I want to be the right type of heel... If I'm in there with a babyface that's not as established, it's very hard for them. I learned when I got to the main roster how great it is to work with an amazing heel like Bayley when I first came in," Bianca Belair said. [H/T SEScoops]

Belair's frame of mind is quite intriguing heading into The Showcase of The Immortals this year. She has shown apprehension in getting involved in Bayley's WWE Women's Championship feud with IYO SKY and Damage CTRL.

Naomi tried getting Bianca on her side but Belair was adamant that she could not forgive Bayley. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner spent several months leading Damage CTRL against The EST of WWE. Belair aired her grievances with Bayley on SmackDown last week as the pair argued backstage. She warned her longtime rival who will look to dethrone IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

The seeds are being planted for Belair to turn heel and there might not be a better way to do it than at WrestleMania XL. It could go down as one of the biggest shocks of the night if Jade Cargill is left helpless in the ring after receiving a K.O.D. from Bianca following the six-woman tag team match.

