Jade Cargill to reveal her new ally and betray Bianca Belair? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is battling Naomi on SmackDown. The latter attacked Cargill earlier, which led to her being written off television. Two weeks ago as well, Naomi interrupted Cargill in her match against Liv Morgan, which led to the former AEW star losing.

While Cargill has plenty to settle against Naomi, there is a chance she could keep that on hold for a while and betray Bianca Belair. The 32-year-old could betray Belair by revealing her new ally, 14-time World Champion Charlotte Flair.

Last week on SmackDown, Flair was scheduled to face Michin in a singles match. But before Flair could make the walk, Michin and B-Fab were attacked by Naomi. Jade Cargill is the one who quickly ran and took care of things for Naomi and B-Fab.

During this segment, there was a moment when Cargill and B-Fab were heading back. That's when The Queen made an entrance, and she and Cargill stared at each other. While many felt they were sizing each other, there is a chance that wasn't the case.

The face-off could be a hint of a new partnership on SmackDown. Cargill teaming up with someone like Charlotte Flair would surely hurt Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines is revealed in SmackDown's upcoming episode.

WWE star has vowed to never speak to Jade Cargill again

Jade Cargill hasn't been in WWE long enough compared to her counterparts. But Cargill has done well to make enemies who dislike her to the point that they have vowed never to speak again to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The superstar who has vowed not to speak to Cargill is Naomi. On X/Twitter, a user suggested that Naomi should become friends with Jade again. Naomi clearly didn't like the suggestion she was offered.

Quote-tweeting the post, she wrote:

"I wouldn’t even speak to her if I saw her in hell⚠️."

You can check Naomi's tweet about Jade Cargill below:

This tweet by the former Tag Team Champion is enough to know how much she hates Cargill. Hence, it will be interesting to see how WWE continues to book the feud between these two stars leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

A rivalry against a veteran like Naomi could prove to be a great stepping stone for Cargill. If she is able to shine in this feud, it won't be surprising to see Cargill fight for a singles title by the end of the year.

