Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley to finally have a confrontation on WWE RAW? The chances are there

Jade Cargill has recently emerged as one of the hottest stars in the company right now. Since her debut at Fastlane, she has appeared on NXT and, most recently, on WWE SmackDown. For those unaware, Jade had a face-to-face confrontation with Charlotte Flair during the Season Premier of blue brand, further solidifying her presence in the company.

Also, the segment between Flair and the former AEW star generated a lot of buzz among fans after SmackDown about their potential match in the near future.

However, despite her recent appearances, there is still a strong possibility of a confrontation between Cargill and Rhea Ripley in the near future. As Big Jade is currently making sporadic appearances on WWE television, her permanent roster placement has yet to be revealed. This uncertainty sets the stage for a potential showdown between The Eradicator and the former AEW star.

Moreover, the company may soon plan a face-to-face showdown between the two to generate more excitement for Cargill's eventual debut match. Additionally, a confrontation between former TBS Champion and Ripley has been highly anticipated by fans ever since rumors of Jade's arrival in the WWE began circulating.

It will be intriguing to see how WWE handles Jade Cargill's debut on Monday Night RAW. If she joins the Red brand, a match between her and the Judgment Day member could be on the horizon.

Is Jade Cargill joining the Bloodline in the near future?

One of Jade Cargill's recent photos has sparked speculation among fans about her potential future in the company. Many believe she might join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by aligning herself with Paul Heyman. This speculation arose when Cargill posted a picture of herself with the Special Counsel, which created a stir on the internet.

Fans speculated that Heyman might have found a new "Heyman girl" in Cargill, someone he could accompany and potentially align with the Samoan faction. However, on the recent SmackDown, there were no hints or teases suggesting that Jade will be joining the Bloodline faction in the near future.

Furthermore, the lack of any blood relation between Jade Cargill and the Samoan family sets her apart from this possibility. As of now, the picture posted appears to have simply initiated more discussions among fans about Jade Cargill.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the near future. Also, if Heyman betrays or leaves Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, managing Jade could be a likely scenario for the Special Counsel.