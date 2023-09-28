Jade Cargill sends message to fans after signing with WWE

Jade Cargill has sent a message to fans after she decided to sign with WWE this week.

Cargill had a great run in All Elite Wrestling and only lost two singles matches during her tenure in the promotion. She went undefeated as TBS Champion up until Double or Nothing earlier this year in May. Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie at the event to retain the title but was then challenged to an impromptu match by Kris Statlander.

Statlander was making her return from injury at the time and pulled off the shocking upset. Kris Statlander defeated her once again on a recent episode of Rampage to retain the title in Cargill's final match in All Elite Wrestling. It was announced that Cargill signed with WWE yesterday, and the star has already been spotted at the Performance Center.

Jade Cargill took to social media today to send a message to her fans. She noted that they were amazing following the reaction to the news and encouraged them to continue to make noise on social media.

"My fans are amazing 💪🏾😈. Show out thennnnn 😎," she posted.

Jade Cargill reveals she wants to create a legacy in WWE

Jade Cargill disclosed that she wanted to become a Hall of Famer and leave behind a legacy after signing with WWE.

The 31-year-old was booked as untouchable in AEW and defeated every opponent thrown her way. However, her star power has not drastically increased, and a move to WWE could take her career to the next level.

Speaking with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Cargill shared that she wants to create a legacy, and there are endless opportunities to do so now. She added that the decision was easy for her, and the company has been very welcoming so far.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill.

Jade Cargill has a ton of potential and could become one of the biggest stars in the company if everything works out. It will be fascinating to see when the former AEW star makes her debut with the company in the weeks ahead.

