Jade Cargill sets her radar on current WWE champion? Exploring potential title change at WrestleMania 40

Jade Cargill has teased a potential WWE title match on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The 31-year-old star appeared on WWE SmackDown this week. She confronted Damage CTRL after their beatdown of Bayley earlier on the show.

WWE cameras captured the stare down between Jade and current WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. The former AEW TBS Champion confirmed the interaction on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a potential showdown with The Genius of the Sky for her title.

“Look at these kids. They need to get their a** beat for what they did tonight. It wasn’t right… Right? Someone like that shouldn’t hold a belt,” she wrote.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was seen intervening between Jade Cargill and Damage CTRL to prevent a potential escalation right there. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion asked them to remain calm and seperated the two parties.

Jade Cargill could help Bayley against Damage CTRL

Bayley witnessed another betrayal on WWE SmackDown this week. The Role Model was abandoned by Dakota Kai in the middle of their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. The heels then attacked the babyface to assert their dominance.

Bayley now finds herself in a position where she’s all by herself against Damage CTRL. The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner has no friends on the blue brand who could help her fend off against her former group.

That being said, she might get a bit of help from Jade Cargill in exchange for a title shot post-WrestleMania XL. Of course, The Role Model would have to beat IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship to fulfil that request.

Check out the confirmed matches so far for WrestleMania XL below:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Championship match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s World Championship match

WrestleMania 40 goes down on April 6 and 7.

