Jake Paul debuts, NFL star wrestles first match- 4 crossovers WWE fans can expect in 2024

WWE has been more and more open to welcoming different people inside its ring, even ones who aren't known for the sport. Celebrities and athletes have always played a part in the company, even in its early days, and it looks like that may continue this year.

The status and longevity of the company have resulted in it capturing the attention of mainstream media throughout the years, especially now in the New Era. In the past, the likes of Mike Tyson, Cyndi Lauper, and more played a significant role in WWE. This year is no different, and new but familiar faces may appear on RAW and SmackDown soon.

For this list, we will look at four crossovers WWE could have in 2024.

#4. Logan Paul could welcome Jake Paul to WWE

One of the mainstream celebrities who joined WWE in recent years is Logan Paul. However, unlike most of them, he wrestled and became a somewhat full-time superstar. While he plays a solid bad guy, fans and professionals can't help but admire him for his dedication and natural in-ring abilities.

Since Paul's inclusion into the company, many have dreamed about seeing Jake Paul join as well. Fans already saw him in the past at Crown Jewel when Logan attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns, but he has yet to compete in a wrestling ring.

SummerSlam 2024 will be set in Cleveland, Ohio, the birthplace of the Paul brothers. Logan will likely be in action at the event, and fans could also see Jake to mark the momentous occasion.

#3. Jason Kelce recently appeared in a WWE ring

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are just another set of NFL stars who graced a wrestling ring in recent years. The Eagles players appeared at WrestleMania 40 to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade against Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. However, it may not be the last time fans will see them.

It was recently revealed that Jason trained at Combat Zone Wrestling to prepare for his WrestleMania appearance. Kelce has already made friends in the company, like The Miz, who is willing to share the ring with him. If he wants to wrestle, he can surely do so with ease due to his athleticism and passion.

#2 and #1. Logan Paul has introduced KSI and ISHOWSPEED to the world of wrestling

Expand Tweet

One advantage WWE had when Logan Paul was signed as an official superstar was the new type of audience he would bring. As it turns out, he was also able to influence his friends in the industry to be invited as well.

KSI first appeared in the company as Logan's Prime mascot at WrestleMania 39, where he was on the receiving end of a frog splash from Paul himself. However, he returned to the company this year where he was then subjected to an RKO.

At WrestleMania XL, Logan decided to have ISHOWSPEED as his Prime mascot. Like the latter's predecessor, he was subjected to an RKO during the event. However, the moment might have made him more intrigued by the sport, as he has now expressed interest in hosting his own wrestling event with content creators.

Due to their ties with Logan and seemingly newfound interest in WWE, it won't be a surprise if fans will see them once again in the company.