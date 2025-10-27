  • home icon
Jey Uso to back out of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after ghost of his past returns? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Oct 27, 2025 05:40 GMT
Jey Uso will face CM Punk at WWE SNME. [Image credits: WWE.com]
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso will get another shot at the world title, this time facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The YEET Master won the Battle Royal last week.

During this, he even openly betrayed his real-life brother, Jimmy Uso, and eliminated him from the match. Despite this, Jey might still back out of his upcoming world title match if Gunther makes his return and takes him out.

The Ring General is absent from the Stamford-based promotion because of a nose injury. Recently, WWE posted a few mysterious vignettes on their official X account, and many suspect it's none other than Gunther. If the speculation proves true, Gunther could return to TV soon and try to win the title again.

The Ring General and The YEET Master already had a heated history. Jey dethroned Gunther to begin his first World Championship reign in the company. Seeking revenge for his past loss, the 38-year-old might attack Jey either on the upcoming episode of RAW or at Saturday Night's Main Event.

At SNME, Gunther can attack the Samoan Twin moments before his match against CM Punk. With Jey Uso's failure to compete, Gunther will eventually replace him and enter the vacant title match against CM Punk.

Though the scenario is speculative, it's still realistic to unfold. This is particularly due to the backlash Jey Uso's victory in the Battle Royal got on the internet despite being a babyface star.

Will WWE alter Jey Uso's plans due to online backlash?

This might be a surprise to you, but online hate from the audience won't impact Jey Uso's plans. During a Q&A with Fightful Select, the source revealed that despite the dislikes on WWE's YouTube video of Jey's victory, it won't influence the company's future direction.

The reason why the news is such a big surprise to everyone is that the era of Triple H is known for listening to feedback and demands from the WWE Universe. However, this time, it seems that The Game is only doing what he feels is right to unfold.

Rest, Saturday Night's Main Event will be a great special event to witness. The buzz for the show is increased by the recent cryptic vignette promos by the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Neda Ali
