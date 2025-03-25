Jey Uso to become a double WWE champion shortly after beating Gunther at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be safe to say that he is currently the underdog heading into this battle and fans have been rallying behind him. With all the momentum on his side, Jey is likely to walk out of Las Vegas as the new champion. But if he pulls it off, could it mark the beginning of something even bigger?

The Yeet Master could become a double champion shortly after WrestleMania 41. He could capture yet another tag team title with Jimmy Uso following his potential triumph over Gunther. On the latest episode of RAW, The Usos finally reunited and teamed up against A-Town Down Under in tag team action. The Glasgow crowd gave them a very loud reaction.

It felt pretty clear that the fans are very keen on seeing the Uso twins back together as a team. WWE could channel this hype into something even bigger with the reunion of The Usos following WrestleMania 41. However, the chances of Jey Uso becoming a World Champion and a Tag Team Champion at the same time is very low.

If he manages to defeat Gunther at The Show of Shows, it would only mark the beginning of a new chapter for him. Moreover, the World Heavyweight Title would also put a huge target on his back. Therefore, defending two titles in the same run would make things more difficult for The YEET Master. It could also become a subject of fan criticism and understandably so.

Besides, Jey has been thriving as a singles star on RAW. The company pushing him into the tag team division seems very unlikely. It will be interesting to see how things shape up leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso to face a betrayal after WrestleMania 41

As discussed above, Jey Uso is highly likely to wrap the World Heavyweight Title around his waist at WrestleMania 41. But becoming the champion would instantly put him on the radar of several superstars. It is no secret in pro wrestling that whenever someone possesses a title, it often turns their friends into enemies.

Therefore, the OG Bloodline member might have to watch his back for a possible betrayal following The Show of Shows. Fresh off a WrestleMania victory, Jey Uso could be riding high on celebration until a familiar face stabs him in the back. In fact someone like Sami Zayn could be that person.

Turning his back on Jey would be a shocking twist, given their close bond over the years. The Honorary Uce could claim that he has never gotten the chance to become a World Champion, when on the other hand, an underdog like Jey Uso fluked his way to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Sami Zayn could then challenge Jey Uso to a match for the coveted title, leading to a big feud between them. Such an angle has the potential to change the landscape of RAW. However, this is entirely a speculative scenario and it all depends on how Triple H plans things.

