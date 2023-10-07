Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to win at Fastlane via unexpected help from Samoan star? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have a huge upcoming match at Fastlane. The pair will take on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Rhodes and Jey will probably have a Rhea Ripley problem, but that might not last because of a certain Samoan star.

It is possible that Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes could win the Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023 due to unexpected help from Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force can potentially show up during the match to attack Rhea Ripley, causing the current champions to drop their titles due to the distraction.

Nia Jax was responsible for viciously assaulting Rhea Ripley upon her return on Monday Night RAW and putting her on the shelf for several weeks. The former RAW Women’s Champion had attacked both Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during the main event of the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW.

The attack caused Rodriguez and Ripley to suffer from whiplash and bruised ribs, respectively. Both women returned to RAW from their injuries this past Monday during the opening brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking of brawls, the go-home episode of SmackDown for Fastlane 2023 ended with a massive brawl between the trifecta of John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

Why did Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes appear on SmackDown before Fastlane?

Cody Rhodes had announced on RAW about his plans to appear on SmackDown alongside Jey Uso to confront The Judgment Day. The faction formed an alliance with The Bloodline following Paul Heyman’s authorization on the blue brand this week.

The heels tried to take out LA Knight and John Cena but were thwarted by the arrival of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The babyfaces cleaned up the ring by taking turns destroying JD McDonagh before the show went off the air.

It remains to be seen if this angle will lead to a huge multi-man match at Survivor Series 2023.

Do you think Nia Jax could act as a savior for Cody & Jey if Rhea Ripley tries to interfere in the Tag Team Titles match? Sound off in the comments section below!

