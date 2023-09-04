WWE RAW might have found its biggest babyface this past Sunday at Payback. Jey Uso was announced by Cody Rhodes as the newest member of the Red roster. Uso had been on fire as a part of The Bloodline on SmackDown over the past three years. Roman Reigns' former Right-Hand Man could light up the red brand with this big move.

This Monday on WWE RAW, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. Not only does he defend his championship, he also defends his chance to become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. A few days more, and he will beat the record held by WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man.

Gable defeated the Champ by count-out two weeks ago on WWE RAW; however, winning another match against the Ring General doesn't look very possible. If Gunther retains, Jey Uso could be the one to dethrone him.

In the last three years, Jey Uso has done everything apart from beating Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He was one-half of the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. Main Event Jey Uso had multiple record shows. He was one of the best storytellers in the company, sometimes even better than Roman Reigns. The past three years have surely been the best of his career.

His loss to Roman Reigns didn't feel right. He could make it right by challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Looking at Uso over the past three years, if there is a man who can end Guther's reign, it is Jey Uso. The only man to pin Reigns in the last few years is surely the right man to beat the Ring General clean.

WWE RAW for September 4 almost sold out

WWE RAW will emanate live from Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 4. For now, the show has advertised Chad Gable challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The other match scheduled is the Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

The show is set to be a blockbuster, and the ticket sales give an indication of that. The arena in Charlotte has 8,107 seats. According to WrestleTix, WWE RAW has sold 6,510, with 1,597 tickets remaining for the event.

Apart from the two announcements, we have to see what is next for Main Event Jey Uso, who will make his full-time return to RAW. The more interesting thing to look forward to is The Judgment Day. The group is now bathing in gold, and everyone is eager to see their next move. The chances of John Cena being in the building are high too.

Would you like to see Jey Uso go after the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena