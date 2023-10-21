Jey Uso to forge new ally with 43-year-old rival at Survivor Series? Analyzing the possibility

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso made an unexpected appearance and aided John Cena against The Bloodline by taking out Jimmy Uso at ringside. The surprise appearance from Jey was well-received by the fans but not by the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Following this segment, Nick brought Adam Pearce and Jey Uso backstage and issued a notice to both of them, asserting that the blue brand is his house. He also penalized the former Right Hand Man with a $10,000 fine for invading SmackDown and attacking one of his brand's superstars. To conclude the segment, Pearce also hinted at a potential WarGames match between the two brands.

However, if Jey Uso leads Monday Night RAW against SmackDown, he might already have an ally against the blue brand in the form of Randy Orton. According to reports, The Viper is currently slated to make his comeback at this year's Survivor Series. Additionally, the company appears to be preparing promotional material and new merchandise for Orton upon his return.

Expand Tweet

The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Jey leading Team RAW against Jimmy Uso, who could represent SmackDown, in a Brand Warfare match at Survivor Series 2023. Despite the potential involvement of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and LA Knight alongside him, Main Event Jey Uso still lacks one superstar, which could be Randy Orton.

The reason behind Orton's decision to ally with Jey Uso might be to seek revenge against the Samoan faction, as The Bloodline was the reason, as per the storyline, for taking The Viper out and injuring him.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks as the company has already begun building towards the Survivor Series' traditional brand warfare, with Jimmy and Jey serving as the respective brand leaders.

Jey Uso lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on RAW

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023, dethroning Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, the company announced a rematch between these two teams for the previous edition of the red brand. During the match, The Judgment Day members tried to provide aid to Balor and Priest, but Sami Zayn came to even the odds by providing assistance for the champions.

Despite this, the match ended with the victory of Finn Balor and Damian Priest after Jimmy Uso launched a surprise attack on Jey. This marked the end of Jey and Rhodes' Tag Team Titles reign, which hardly lasted for ten days in the company. Moreover, the recent attack from Jey Uso on The Bloodline was revenge against Jimmy, who cost him the Tag Team Titles on RAW.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the upcoming editions of RAW and SmackDown, as Jey is seemingly involved in The Bloodline Saga once again.

Are you excited about Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches