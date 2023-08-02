Jey Uso to get help from an old friend in the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to go to war at WWE SummerSlam 2023. While Roman Reigns has Solo Sikoa's assistance, Jey has no one by his side due to Jimmy Uso getting injured during the Trial of Reigns.

Sensing an opportunity, Solo Sikoa may interfere in Jey's fight against Roman at The Biggest Party of Summer, resulting in Roman's victory. This could be stopped if an old friend of The Bloodline shows up to help Jey Uso.

The superstar in question is none other than Sami Zayn. During the Tribal Combat, things could look a lot like Roman Reigns's previous matches, with the referee getting knocked out and Solo Sikoa making his presence known. However, during the bout, just as Sikoa is about to hit Jey Uso with the Samoan Spike, Zayn could show up out of nowhere to stop The Street Champion from causing trouble.

Zayn appearing to assist Jey Uso in gaining a significant edge could lead to a possible tag-team rivalry between him and Reigns. This might be a massive surprise for the WWE Universe, causing chaos in Detroit. Zayn and Jey Uso vs. Roman and Solo Sikoa could mark a showdown between The Bloodline.

How did it come to a Tribal Combat match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns?

It all started at WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns and super-kicked him after the interference from The Usos went wrong.

Jey Uso eventually followed his brother's lead and abandoned The Bloodline. This led to a Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank, where The Usos beat Reigns and Solo Sikoa as Jey pinned Roman, marking it the first time in three years that a superstar was able to pin The Tribal Chief. All of this led to Reigns being summoned to the Tribal court, where all hell broke loose.

Reigns and Sikoa viciously assaulted The Usos during the trial, which resulted in Jimmy Uso being taken to a hospital. Later that evening, Jey Uso took care of Reigns and Sikoa and then challenged Reigns to a trial by combat.

Following that, Reigns and Jey Uso discussed the Rules of Engagement on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Let's see what transpires when Jey Uso and Reigns engage in Tribal Combat in Detroit. That's the only way to settle the dispute between the two cousins.

