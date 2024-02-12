Jey Uso to get injured after brutal assault from 36-year-old star on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is set to compete in a blockbuster match on WWE RAW this week. The YEET Master will team up with The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, against Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

The feud between the six men have only heated up in the last several weeks with Imperium gaining the upper hand against The New Day on most occasions. It is worth mentioning that Jey had challenged Gunther for his title last week on WWE RAW.

The Ring General could possibly engage in a post-match assault on Main Event Jey Uso to stall the rumored Intercontinental Championship match between the two. This could easily happen after fans saw what transpired on the red brand a few weeks ago when Imperium member Kaiser launched a brutal attack on Kofi. While this feud has only seemingly started, the WWE Universe could be in for a wild ride on The Road to WrestleMania with all those involved.

Hypothetically, Elimination Chamber: Perth would’ve hosted the title match had it not been for the 36-year-old champion's travel restrictions. For those unaware, Gunther is not allowed to leave the United States due to the country’s residency regulations for six months. The residency restrictions are expected to be lifted in time for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion to travel to Germany for Bash in Berlin.

When was Jey Uso’s last match on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso was last seen in action on the January 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The 38-year-old defeated Bronson Reed in singles competition that night. Speaking of Reed, the big man will be in action against WWE SmackDown’s Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight.

Moreover, LA Knight will take on Ivar in the other Elimination Chamber qualifier set for WWE RAW this week. The match comes just three days after The Megastar cost AJ Styles his opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

Here’s the rest of the card for the upcoming edition of the red brand:

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh – Singles match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE