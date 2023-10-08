Jey Uso was involved in Cody Rhodes' last WWE title win 9 years ago: Find out how

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes teamed up to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Fastlane 2023 for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, and they secured the victory to become the new champions.

Considering Rhodes had a major role in bringing Jey Uso to WWE RAW, it was important to have a successful run as a tag team together. But, Rhodes and Uso teaming up for the Tag Team Titles is hugely ironic given what happened back in 2014.

Nine years ago, The Usos were in a storyline with The Dust Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Championship. At Night of Champions 2014, then-WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos faced Goldust and Stardust in a tag match.

Stardust blocked a top-rope splash from Jey Uso with his knees before successfully rolling up Jey Uso for the three-count-pin victory to become the new champions.

Their deciding match for the rivalry was at Hell in a Cell 2014. Stardust and Goldust retained the Tag Team Titles after Goldust pinned Jimmy Uso for the victory. Interestingly, 2014 was Cody Rhodes’ last WWE title run before becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champion at Fastlane 2023.

The Judgment Day crumbled at the hands of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

Main Event Jey and The American Nightmare left no stone unturned in their quest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Both of them worked together like a well-oiled machine to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

However, The Prince and The Archer of Infamy were not the only members of The Judgment Day who suffered the wrath of Rhodes and Uso. During the match, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to run interference to give Priest and Balor an advantage. Unfortunately, it did not quite work out well for the fearsome faction this time.

Dirty Dom was taken out almost immediately and Rhea Ripley’s attempt to finish off Jey Uso by hitting him with the Money in the Bank briefcase on the head did not work either. Furthermore, JD McDonagh, who has been aligning himself with The Judgment Day, failed to take down Cody Rhodes. McDonagh attempted to use the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rhodes’ leg but accidentally hit Priest with it.

In the aftermath of McDonagh’s mishap, Rhea Ripley gave him an earful while it seemed Damian Priest had no way to answer his call and prevent the incident from taking place.

Considering Finn Balor is the member who has been trying to bring McDonagh into The Judgment Day, it is possible that he will face the consequences of McDonagh’s actions.

