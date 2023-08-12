Jey Uso to join rival promotion and target 35-year-old female star? Exploring the possibility 

As you may know, Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso, costing him a win against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Following that, the 37-year-old star featured on the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown to explain his actions. Jimmy said that he did it out of love, because he didn't want Main Event Jey to become like Roman Reigns.

However, an irate Jey Uso laid waste to his brother before stating that he was out of The Bloodline and the Stamford-based company. If that is indeed the case then it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Tag Team Champion. Given Jimmy's betrayal, Jey may join a rival promotion and target a female superstar.

The superstar in question is none other than Jimmy Uso's wife, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi). For those unaware, Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 along with Sasha Banks. Following that, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion joined Impact Wrestling after nearly a year.

The former Right Hand Man could jump ship to Impact Wrestling and turn his attention toward Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi. Jey could become unhinged and make it very personal with his brother by going after his wife.

However, it should be noted that these are mere speculations and are highly unlikely to happen, and Jey Uso quitting WWE is most likely a work.

Wrestling veteran recently criticized the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 drew mixed responses from fans and critics alike. Many voiced their displeasure over Solo Sikoa's continuous interference in the match.

Wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette, recently called out WWE for their booking of the match. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

"In their universe of logic because now it's Solo gets Jey in the ring and he's continuing to constantly interfere. If it's Tribal Combat how is it legal in Tribal Combat for somebody else to fight for you? It seems like that would be against the rule because they're honorable Samoan people. So I can understand Solo coming out and interfering but not continuously in front of God and everybody because that makes it look like, well, your Tribal Combat is bulls**t."

On another note, with Roman Reigns prevailing over Jey at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see who is next to challenge him.

Should Jey Uso forgive Jimmy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?