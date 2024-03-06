Jey Uso may not confront Jimmy on WWE SmackDown alone: 58-year-old legend to return with him? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. Their brotherly bond has now turned into a bitter, acrimonious relationship. In a span of two weeks, The Bloodline member cost his twin brother two crucial matches on Monday Night RAW, thus proving to be a nightmare for him.

Therefore, Main Event Jey Uso could make his appearance on SmackDown this week in search of retribution. However, there is a good possibility that he might bring a 58-year-old WWE legend along with him on the blue brand who could fix things. The name in question is none other than Rikishi.

Rikishi is one of the most prominent names in the Anoa'i family and is an integral member of the Samoan bloodline. Therefore, being frustrated about everything that has been transpiring for weeks, Jey Uso could bring his father back to make Jimmy understand that he has been trading on the wrong path along with Roman Reigns and his faction.

The Samoan Stinker's involvement in The Bloodline saga will add layers to The Usos' rivalry, which could unravel unimaginable things. It is also noteworthy that Rikishi has been quite vocal on social media about the ongoing mayhem between his sons. Hence, it could be a matter of time before the WWE legend intervenes in the family drama between his sons.

Thus, Jey Uso could bring his father along with him on SmackDown this week, and the prospect of it happening is plausible. It could lead to the most anticipated match between Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania XL.

What the future has in store for the twin brothers remains to be seen.

Rikishi could play a major role in the potential Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just a few weeks away, and the direction of the feuds and storylines has started to get clearer. From what has been happening lately between The Usos, it looks like the rivalry between the twin brothers will culminate at The Show of Shows.

Rikishi could have a major role in this match, as he has been seemingly monitoring the ongoing drama between his sons. The WWE legend could be a Special Guest Referee in the match between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Not only will this accentuate the Jey-Jimmy rivalry, but it will also add layers to The Bloodline saga, which has been continuing for years now. Rikishi has been dropping subtle teases on social media about his potential involvement in the family drama.

It will add another chapter to what is believed to be the greatest storyline in WWE history in recent years. Hence, it remains to be seen what happens in the storyline between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Do you want to see Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

