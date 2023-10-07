Jey Uso to plant seeds for his next big feud on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances analyzed

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso is set to make his return to the blue brand after quitting Friday Nights. The company has already announced a face-off between The Judgment Day and Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for tonight's show as this will be the final stop before WWE Fastlane 2023.

However, alongside this, the company might also plant seeds for a massive clash between Jimmy and Jey Uso in the near future. For those unaware, at SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy made his return and betrayed his own Samoan twin against Roman Reigns, which led to him losing the Undisputed Title match.

On the following edition of SmackDown, Jey attacked both Jimmy and Roman Reigns and subsequently quit the blue brand.

However, as the Samoan star is making his return on tonight's show, it is highly likely that the company might lay the groundwork for a future clash between the Samoan twins in the company. According to previous reports, a clash between Jimmy & Jey is likely to take place at next year's WrestleMania.

With the company stretching out this feud, it seems like an indication that the Stamford-based promotion is preparing the match for a bigger stage. As Jey stayed away from the Bloodline Saga since quitting SmackDown, tonight's show might serve as his return to the Samoan storyline with Jey and Jimmy crossing paths again amid their respective matches at Fastlane 2023.

Is WWE preparing a love angle for Jey Uso on RAW?

With Jey Uso now on Monday Night RAW, the company seems to be planning a love angle between the Samoan star and Rhea Ripley. Even though Jey declined the offer to join the Judgment Day faction, he has been flirting with Rhea Ripley on the red brand, both on television and through their social media interactions.

It appears that the company might have something unique in store for Jey and Rhea Ripley. Moreover, the outcome of the Undisputed Tag Team title match at Fastlane is likely to influence the future direction of Ripley and Jey's love angle on the red brand. With Priest and Balor defending their titles, the Women's World Champion is also expected to be at ringside during their match.

If this scenario unfolds, an interaction between Ripley and Jey is likely to take place at the Premium Live Event. For those unaware, Fastlane 2023 is set to take place on October 7, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

