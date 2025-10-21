Jey Uso to be replaced by top superstar at the last minute for his World Title match against CM Punk? Exploring the possibility 

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso finally secure his spot for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. He is now scheduled to face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI on November 1. However, in a shocking twist, Jey might be replaced by a top superstar at the last minute.Adam Pearce kicked off RAW with a promo segment in which he addressed Seth Rollins' injury. He revealed that Rollins is at home recovering from a major surgery. The red brand's General Manager also announced that The Visionary will be on the shelf for a long time, and as a result, he will have to strip him of his World Heavyweight Championship.That said, Pearce then scheduled a Battle Royal for the main event to determine who would face CM Punk for the vacant World Title at SNME XLI, in which Jey Uso emerged victorious. The YEET Master then faced off with Punk in a post-match confrontation. However, there is a possibility that Bron Breakker might attack Uso and take his spot in the title match at the upcoming marquee show.Last week, Breakker turned against Seth Rollins and managed to cajole Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to do the same. However, despite taking out an injured Rollins from the picture, The Unpredictable Bada*s was not even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal on RAW.Feeling he deserves a spot in the world title match instead of Jey Uso, Bron Breakker may attack Jey and take him out in a shocking twist, just as he did to The Visionary. This could allow him to replace The YEET Master in the title match at SNME XLI, as part of a blockbuster storyline.However, this scenario is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.The Usos might be done after Jey Uso betrayed Jimmy on RAWThe main event of this week's episode of RAW saw Jey Uso betray Jimmy Uso by eliminating him in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal.After the match, The YEET Master ignored his twin, Jimmy, who was glaring at him from the ringside. Given this situation, there is a high chance that The Usos might finally sever their ties. Since Jey has achieved significant success as a single competitor in the past, he could potentially accomplish even more on his own without Big Jim's assistance.That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what happens next following the main event betrayal angle on the red brand.