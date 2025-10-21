  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso to be replaced by top superstar at the last minute for his World Title match against CM Punk? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso to be replaced by top superstar at the last minute for his World Title match against CM Punk? Exploring the possibility 

By Bethel Benjamin
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:40 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
CM Punk and Jey Uso face off during RAW - Source: Getty

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso finally secure his spot for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. He is now scheduled to face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI on November 1. However, in a shocking twist, Jey might be replaced by a top superstar at the last minute.

Ad

Adam Pearce kicked off RAW with a promo segment in which he addressed Seth Rollins' injury. He revealed that Rollins is at home recovering from a major surgery. The red brand's General Manager also announced that The Visionary will be on the shelf for a long time, and as a result, he will have to strip him of his World Heavyweight Championship.

That said, Pearce then scheduled a Battle Royal for the main event to determine who would face CM Punk for the vacant World Title at SNME XLI, in which Jey Uso emerged victorious. The YEET Master then faced off with Punk in a post-match confrontation. However, there is a possibility that Bron Breakker might attack Uso and take his spot in the title match at the upcoming marquee show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Last week, Breakker turned against Seth Rollins and managed to cajole Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to do the same. However, despite taking out an injured Rollins from the picture, The Unpredictable Bada*s was not even included in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal on RAW.

Feeling he deserves a spot in the world title match instead of Jey Uso, Bron Breakker may attack Jey and take him out in a shocking twist, just as he did to The Visionary. This could allow him to replace The YEET Master in the title match at SNME XLI, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

Ad

However, this scenario is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.

The Usos might be done after Jey Uso betrayed Jimmy on RAW

The main event of this week's episode of RAW saw Jey Uso betray Jimmy Uso by eliminating him in the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal.

After the match, The YEET Master ignored his twin, Jimmy, who was glaring at him from the ringside. Given this situation, there is a high chance that The Usos might finally sever their ties. Since Jey has achieved significant success as a single competitor in the past, he could potentially accomplish even more on his own without Big Jim's assistance.

That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what happens next following the main event betrayal angle on the red brand.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications