Jey Uso to have a revelation similar to MCU's Loki? Exploring the possibility as Randy Orton returns 

Jey Uso may be having a major crisis thanks to his time on WWE RAW. The former tag team champion moved to the red brand after separating himself from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Now, however, things are starting to take a surprising twist that could be similar to the story of Loki.

Loki, a major figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently had a crisis of conscience. He, along with Sylvie, murdered He Who Remains, a figure who was seemingly controlling all of time. This resulted in the death of every timeline except for one. This essentially meant the fate of trillions was decided by one man.

When Sylvie and Loki murdered He Who Remains in an attempt to prevent it, his various variants were now able to return and every timeline became unstable. This led to Loki possibly believing they were wrong to let He Who Remains perish. This could be similar to Jey Uso's current story.

Jey Uso left The Bloodline, hoping the stable falling apart could be best for both him and WWE. This has led to The Judgment Day possibly gaining more power. Now, Drew McIntyre may even end up with the dominant RAW stable.

A recent social media post from Jey indicated that he feels some sense of nostalgia for The Bloodline. Could Uso believe that The Bloodline, despite their many flaws, kept things safer for him?

In the end, Loki ultimately sacrificed himself to try and fix things for every timeline. Whether Jey Uso will take a similar approach for World Wrestling Entertainment's benefit remains to be seen down the line.

WWE has ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond Jey Uso comparisons

Beyond the similar themes WWE and Marvel share, World Wrestling Entertainment has had several ties with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the greater Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

First, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, WWE Hall of Famer Dave Batista played a major role as Drax The Destroyer through phases two, three, and four. He was primarily featured in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, but he was also in Thor: Love & Thunder, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and a handful of Avengers movies.

Additionally, Seth Rollins is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be playing a role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film. His wife and WWE star Becky Lynch was even rumored to potentially be in Marvel's Eternals, but the scene was allegedly cut.

Also, Vladimir Kozlov appeared in The Punisher, a series from The Defenders Saga whose canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't quite known yet. Meanwhile, Rob Fee, who works behind the scenes in WWE, once worked with Marvel.

Additionally, Triple H was in Blade 3, a movie that pre-dates the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is likely considered canon to the multiverse. Meanwhile, John Cena and The Rock have appeared in unaffiliated DC projects.