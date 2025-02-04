Jey Uso to reverse the curse? - 3 unknown facts about Royal Rumble winners from the Anoa'i family 

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and is headed to WrestleMania 41 as the challenger for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship. So far, he has only had a segment with Gunther on WWE RAW and will share the ring with Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Main Event Jey is not the first superstar from The Anoa'i Family to win the Royal Rumble match, but the former winners haven't had much success as the winners.

Here are three facts that shed more light on what has happened in previous editions of the premium live event.

#3. Only one WrestleMania victory for The Anoa'i Family after winning the Royal Rumble

Over the years, superstars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Rikishi, among others, have entered the men's match. Not everyone has had the luck to be the last man standing. The only three winners of the Royal Rumble match before Jey Uso were The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the late Yokozuna.

The late Yokozuna was the first wrestler from the Samoan Wrestling Family to win the Royal Rumble match. He is also the only wrestler from the family who secured a WrestleMania victory to become a world champion.

If Jey Uso wins at WrestleMania 41, he will be able to add another world championship to the family's legacy as a Royal Rumble winner.

#2. Jey Uso needs to reverse the curse of holding the championship

As mentioned above, the late great Yokozuna is the only champion to win at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, he could not hold onto the championship for more than a couple of minutes.

At WrestleMania IX, the WWE Hall of Famer battled Bret Hart for the WWF (WWE) Championship. Hart was about to win with a Sharpshooter when Mr. Fuji threw salt in the then-champion's eyes, helping the Yokozuna secure the win. However, Hulk Hogan arrived to the ring to help The Hitman but was challenged by Mr. Fuji to take on then-champion Yokozuna.

Mr. Fuji mistakenly threw salt in Yokozuna's eyes, enabling The Hulkster to dethrone the then-champion.

Jey Uso needs to reverse the curse of WrestleMania victories and The Anoa'i family members. The OG Bloodline member must hold the world championship beyond the premium live event, marking the first time a pro-wrestler of Samoan descent has won the Royal Rumble match, won at WrestleMania, and left the premium live event as champion.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns are a part of the group that Jey Uso must avoid

Over the years, WWE has produced 39 winners at the Men's Royal Rumble including Jey Uso. It is to be noted that Royal Rumble 2025 was the 38th edition of the premium live event, but Lex Luger and Bret Hart both won in 1994.

From 1993 the company introduced the WrestleMania championship opportunity for Royal Rumble winners. Since then, 12 superstars have gone on to not win at The Grandest Stage of Them All after winning the men's match.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are a part of these 12 superstars. Jey Uso must ensure he doesn't become the 13th superstar to enter this club.

