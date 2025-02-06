Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win to be revoked, Former Universal Champion turns heel? - 3 ways WWE can bring back Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns' dream to main event WrestleMania for the record 10th time in his career is almost shattered. He failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1, while his fellow OG Bloodline member Jey Uso walked away with a win.

To make matters worse, Roman Reigns was attacked by a furious Seth Rollins right after his elimination from the Rumble match. The Visionary launched a brutal assault on Reigns, rendering him motionless on the ground.

On Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole announced that Reigns was severely injured due to the assault at Royal Rumble and would be sidelined for the foreseeable future. In this listicle, we will look at three ways WWE can bring back Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 41.

#3 Return at Elimination Chamber and attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk

The OTC might remain absent from WWE for the next three weeks before returning at Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Canada. Reigns might show up at the event to attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk to avenge his loss at Royal Rumble.

After orchestrating Rollins and Punk's elimination from the Chamber match, Roman Reigns could begin a storyline with two of the biggest stars in WWE.

#2 Turn heel by asking Jey Uso to relinquish his WrestleMania spot

Jey Uso is currently expected to headline WrestleMania 41, but the OTC can turn the tables by asking him to relinquish his title shot. Being The Head of the Table, Reigns can ask this favor from his OG Bloodline teammate. He might even force Main Event Jey to give up his opportunity with The Rock's help.

The Final Boss is a member of TKO's Board of Directors. Hence, he can replace Jey Uso with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41. In the process, Reigns can turn heel after a short babyface run. The former Universal Champion dominated the company as a villain, and he could use that formula again to capture fans' attention.

#1 Roman Reigns can return after Elimination Chamber and challenge CM Punk and Seth Rollins to a Triple Threat match

If Punk and Rollins fail to win the Elimination Chamber match, Reigns can return on the RAW after Elimination Chamber and challenge the duo to a Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania 41.

Rollins and Punk have had an interesting relationship, and WWE can capitalize on it to book a huge feud. The addition of Seth Rollins could introduce another layer to the program and increase its star power. However, this is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the OTC heading into WrestleMania 41.

