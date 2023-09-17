Jey Uso to win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and dethrone 38-year-old star? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive twist in store for fans in the coming days as it could have the former Bloodline member, Jey Uso win the Money in the Bank from Damian Priest.

As you may know, The Judgment Day has been persuading Main Event Jey to join their faction. The last episode of WWE RAW saw Finn Balor throw the eight-time champion an offer to join his faction during a backstage segment.

While it will be interesting to see how things unfold in this storyline, the creative team could throw a curveball at fans by having The Right Hand Man accept the offer. However, he could have ulterior motives for joining the stable.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso could turn the group against Damian Priest, forcing him to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line in a potential match. If that is indeed the case then the odds of the former Bloodline member winning the coveted briefcase from The Archer of Infamy can't be ruled out.

Jey could then use the contract to potentially dethrone Roman Reigns, completing his revenge in the process.

WWE veteran doesn't think Jey Uso will join The Judgment Day

While the internet wrestling community is currently divided on whether Jey will join The Judgement Day, WWE veteran, Vince Russo doesn't think that the former Bloodline member will join forces with the heel stable.

While reviewing the last episode of WWE RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said:

"The main angle is Jey Uso is new to RAW. Who are his friends? Who are his enemies? Is he going to join Judgment Day? Well, we already know the answer to that is no, and because the answer to that is no, it means he did accidentally kick Kevin Owens, so there is nothing for us to cling to here, bro," said Russo on the latest episode of Legion of RAW."[From 16:30 to 17:00]

Will Jey Uso finally accept The Judgement Day's offer and join them? We will have to wait for the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW for answers.

Should WWE have Main Event Jey win the Money in the Bank contract from Damian Priest? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here