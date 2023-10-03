Jimmy and Jey Uso to finally face off on WWE SmackDown? What could happen!

Jimmy and Jey Uso were last seen together on WWE SmackDown in August. Main Event Jey superkicked his brother before walking out on The Bloodline and the company. He was brought to RAW just two weeks after he 'quit' WWE.

Cody Rhodes announced on RAW tonight that he and Jey Uso will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday because their opponents at Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day, would also be there. This can lead to a family face-off between The Usos and the blue brand.

WWE has kept them at a safe distance from each other so far, but things could get ugly on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Fastlane. Jimmy and Jey Uso haven’t talked to each other since the August 11 episode of the blue brand.

It is possible that Jimmy could try to convince his twin to rejoin The Bloodline. He could also ask Jey Uso to ditch Cody Rhodes because the American Nightmare is apparently using Main Event Jey to get to Roman Reigns to finish the story.

The October 6, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown takes place live at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Triple H to build rumored WrestleMania match between Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Jimmy and Jey Uso are rumored to collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 40, and the seeds of the bout could be planted on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

With Jimmy playing the heel alongside Solo Sikoa, the brothers could join forces against Jey and Cody on SmackDown. Paul Heyman could play his role as the master manipulator by trying to convince Jey to reclaim his spot as Roman Reigns’ right-hand man.

Whatever Triple H has planned for The Usos will most likely be teased on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

