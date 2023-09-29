Jimmy Uso to feud with 16-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Hint: Not John Cena

WWE SmackDown has recently featured Jimmy Uso making questionable decisions, but could he go up against a 16-time champion to redeem himself?

Jimmy Uso turned on his brother Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, he has gathered heat by involving himself with the likes of John Cena and AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown. However, he hasn't had a rivalry against a prominent star to establish his name as a top star. He may target a legendary star soon.

This star is none other than the multi-time World Champion Rey Mysterio. Rey has been the United States Champion for a while and is set to defend his title against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar. If he successfully defends his title against Escobar, he could be ready to move on to the next challenge.

Jimmy Uso could fit in and have a stellar feud with the legendary luchador. While Jey Uso has established himself as a main event star, Jimmy has yet to do something of the same caliber. Feuding with Rey Mysterio and possibly winning the United States Championship could help him build his name, leading to a possible dream match with his twin at WrestleMania 40.

This is just a speculation for now but reasonably realistic. The future will reveal if anything of a similar kind materializes.

WWE SmackDown could headline Fastlane 2023 with a match involving Jimmy Uso and John Cena

John Cena's return has been impressive so far, with him being involved with WWE SmackDown stars like Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, and Jimmy Uso. After some clashes with The Bloodline member, Cena is set to battle Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in a two-on-one handicap match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

While The Leader of The Cenation doesn't have a partner yet, LA Knight could join him at Fastlane to even the odds. Another name that comes to mind is AJ Styles. While these alliances are possible, the company could surprise the fans by booking someone unexpected to team up with The Greatest of All Time.

