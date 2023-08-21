Jimmy Uso to feud with 30-year-old star while Jey Uso is out of WWE? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso may have walked away from Jey Uso, but there’s still a lot of animosity between him and The Bloodline. The 37-year-old star insists what he did at SummerSlam 2023 was to protect his brother from becoming just like Roman Reigns. With Jey seemingly gone from WWE, could Jimmy begin his feud with another popular star on the roster?

The person in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. The 30-year-old star made enemies out of his own brothers by pledging his loyalty to Roman Reigns. It is possible that Jimmy Uso could kick off a feud with his younger brother after making his return to SmackDown this Friday.

Expand Tweet

After all, his wife, Trinity, thinks both Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa are the enemies of her husband. Trinity (formerly known as Naomi) popped fans by blurring both Jey and Solo from their family photograph the other day. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is maintaining kayfabe as it pertains to The Bloodline storyline on social media.

Trinity may no longer work for WWE, but she’ll do what it takes to keep the curtains of kayfabe on arguably the most important storyline in pro wrestling.

It should be noted that Jimmy Uso is set to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The former tag team champion’s return was announced by Paul Heyman, who was informed by a mysterious source that Jimmy will be on the blue brand. This comes just two weeks after his brother, Jey Uso, quit the company in a shocking turn of events.

Was it Naomi who delivered the news to Paul Heyman regarding Jimmy Uso’s return?

Paul Heyman was asked by Kayla Braxton to comment on The Bloodline’s situation one week after Jey Uso quit WWE. The Wise Man fired back with insults of his own. Heyman was on the verge of delivering another personal attack on Kayla, but an unexpected phone call interrupted him.

The Wise Man picked up the phone, and his voice immediately dropped. He tried to maintain his composure. Kayla asked him about the mystery caller, but Heyman said he wouldn’t reveal his source before announcing the return of Jimmy Uso.

It is possible Naomi could’ve been the one who informed Heyman that her husband will be on SmackDown this Friday.

We compiled a list of names who we think could be Heyman’s mysterious source.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here