Jimmy Uso to get ambushed by 3-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

Jimmy Uso has been quite active on WWE SmackDown lately, which means he has also made a few more enemies. After visiting this week's Monday Night RAW, he may have made the target on his back much bigger.

Jimmy Uso has been targeting LA Knight's United States Championship on WWE SmackDown, but Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu won't make that easy for him. Another name who expressed interest in the gold is Braun Strowman, who will be facing The Megastar in the coming episode. This leaves the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion with not much to do on the Friday show, However, Gunther might change that.

The current World Heavyweight Champion and Jimmy Uso met this week on RAW after the latter aided his brother Jey Uso against A-Town Down Under. The WWE SmackDown star and Gunther met backstage after the aforementioned match, where he slapped The Ring General for disrespecting his twin before walking away.

The former Intercontinental Champion is not one to easily forgive stars who have disrespected or embarrassed him. Before their singles match next week, Gunther can visit the blue brand and attack Big Jim to remind him that he cannot be crossed.

What happened the last time Jimmy Uso and Gunther were on WWE SmackDown together?

Although the World Heavyweight Champion will be defending the title against Jey Uso on WrestleMania 41, that doesn't mean the challenger will be his only target en route to The Show of Shows.

The Ring General and Jimmy met on the March 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where the former attempted to persuade the latter to talk his brother into backing out of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The champion tried to win Jimmy over by saying he was the mature one.

Unsurprisingly, the former Undisputed Tag Team told him off and sided with this twin by saying that at the upcoming premium live event, The Usos will be celebrating their win over the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General took back his words of Jimmy being the mature one and implied that he wanted to warn the WWE SmackDown star of what could happen.

It remains to be seen what will happen next between Jimmy Uso and Gunther in the upcoming weeks.

