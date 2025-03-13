Jimmy Uso to join non-Bloodline stable, Ghost from Jey Uso’s past to haunt him? - 3 Things Big Jim could do at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso’s singles career has been slowly gaining momentum lately. The OG Bloodline member is currently feuding with one of the biggest names in the company, Drew McIntyre.

Big Jim has even secured a win over the Scotsman. As WrestleMania 41 inches closer, here are three things that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion can do in Las Vegas.

#3 Jimmy Uso could go after the United States Championship in a multi-person match

LA Knight reclaimed the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Megastar doesn’t have a WrestleMania 41 opponent as of this writing. However, several names in the locker room have their eyes on the coveted title. Jimmy Uso could be one of these names, alongside other prominent stars like Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

While WWE could make Big Jim compete against the abovementioned stars and Knight in a Fatal Four Way match, if they add The Man of Strong Style to the equation, the company could also carry out a ladder match in Las Vegas.

#2 Jimmy could sell his "soul" to The Rock and join his stable

John Cena took the WWE Universe by storm when he turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock. The Cenation Leader bloodied Cody Rhodes and allowed The Final Boss to assault The American Nightmare for declining the offer to be his champion.

The Brahma Bull has made it clear that he wants to take over the company. However, he will need more than just Cena to fulfill this ambitious goal. Jimmy Uso could join hands with The Rock and attack another reigning champion at WrestleMania 41, showcasing that the OG Bloodline member has also sold his "soul."

The High Chief could also assert his dominance over Roman Reigns as the real leader of The Bloodline by making Big Jim attack the OTC. Jimmy could then officially join Rocky's stable.

#1 Turn heel and cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and is on his way to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Although The Ring General has a 3-0 record against The Yeet Master, the latter is widely expected to dethrone him in Las Vegas.

There is a chance that Jey's world title dream could be shattered by Jimmy Uso. WWE could use The Yeet Master’s twin brother to make him lose and protect Gunther’s title run. For those unaware, Big Jim cost Main Event Jey the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2023, where he battled Roman Reigns.

With this, Big Jim could turn heel and resume his feud with the former Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see what role Jimmy plays at The Show of Shows.

