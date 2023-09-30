Jimmy Uso to make major career diversion following SmackDown? Analyzing why it must happen

Jimmy Uso has been steering the ship for his singles career ever since The Bloodline's implosion, with his twin Jey Uso leading the charge. He has been on a streak of making his own decisions, while Paul Heyman has been trying to keep things under control on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, the Wise Man addressed their actions against AJ Styles that led him to be hospitalized. He also added that John Cena was not present in the building owing to transportation issues. During his address, Jimmy Uso extended his hand in a gesture for Heyman to pass him the mic. The mannerism was very similar to Roman Reigns, which resulted in Paul Heyman looking on in confusion,

The two brothers are slated to face John Cena in what was initially set to be a tag team match at Fastlane 2023. Jimmy seems to be on a destructive path of his own, which was evident from his actions on SmackDown, even extending backstage. He could even turn on Solo Sikoa, with the act being the last straw in The Bloodline's final implosion at Fastlane 2023, given his 'unhinged' mindset going in to SmackDown.

AJ Styles' ally, and fellow OC member, Karl Anderson attacked Jimmy, and the two faced each other in a singles match. Mia Yim ran out to help her teammate after his loss, and slapped Uso in the face for bragging about it.

Solo Sikoa is seemingly exhausted with Jimmy Uso's antics

The Enforcer is known for sending a message with his actions, and not words. Considered to be a lone wolf, given his actions and persona, Sikoa has been witness to Jimmy Uso's recent rogue antics.

Even after the events that transpired on SmackDown, the 30-year old attempted to bring some order to the chaos. It seems to be only a matter of time before Sikoa will go his own way. Paul Heyman attempted to get through to him on varied occasions in Roman Reigns' absence, but has not been very successful. The Wise Man keeps the WWE champion updated on the happenings in his absence.

Jimmy Uso has been on a warpath since SummerSlam, which continued in the aftermath of Jey moving to RAW. This could lead to another family feud, only this time he squares off against The Enforcer.

The Tribal Chief is slated for a return following Fastlane. He is also set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at a WWE live event.