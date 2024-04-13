Jimmy Uso must convince Nick Aldis to bring in 31–year-old star to SmackDown and take down Solo Sikoa 

In the fallout episode of SmackDown after Mania, Jimmy Uso faced major consequences due to his WrestleMania loss when Solo Sikoa unleashed a vicious attack on him. In this process, the WWE Universe witnessed Tama Tonga debuting on the Stamford-based promotion and his potential alliance with the Enforcer.

Meanwhile, another Samoan member has already signed with the company but has yet to make his debut. His name is Jacob Fatu, and he signed with WWE this week.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will dive into why Jimmy must convince Nick Aldis to bring Jacob Fatu to the Blue brand and take down Solo Sikoa.

The best way to debut a babyface Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu will most likely be part of the Bloodline Saga in the upcoming weeks. However, if the company wants the Samoan star to debut as a babyface, then joining hands with Jimmy Uso would be the best way possible.

After getting nastily thrashed by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, Jimmy is expected to reach a positive reaction from the crowd. So, if Jacob aids Uso in taking down Sikoa, he will receive a similar response from the fans.

This is the best way for Jacob to make his WWE debut as a babyface star and as part of the Bloodline Saga.

Will help Solo Sikoa engage in a singles feud

Expand Tweet

Since making his main roster debut, Solo Sikoa has primarily aided the Bloodline members in their feuds or matches. However, a feud between Jacob Fatu and the Enforcer will allow the company to book Solo in a singles feud.

The probable scenario that might unfold could see Jacob join hands with Jimmy Uso, leading to a feud between Sikoa and Jacob. This vendetta might continue until SummerSlam 2024 when the Tribal Chief is expected to return.

The feud between Jacob and Solo will help WWE establish Sikoa as a single star once again and play a crucial role in preparing him for a potential single full-fledged feud against Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu's alliance will be a surprise

Expand Tweet

Since Tama Tonga joined hands with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu has also become the talk of the town among fans. Most fans believe the 31-year-old star will also align himself with Tama and Solo in the forthcoming weeks. Amid this buzz, Jacob joining hands with Jimmy Uso will come as a surprise to fans.

Also, if this comes to fruition, it will surely add another fresh element to the ongoing Bloodline Saga and keep the fans anticipating what will happen next.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want Jacob Fatu to join Jimmy Uso after SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion