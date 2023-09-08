Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to begin feud with 40-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso helped Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles in the main event of WWE SmackDown last week. The interference seemed to have confirmed Jimmy’s allegiance to The Bloodline. It is possible that the storyline could lead to a new rivalry on the blue brand.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could begin a feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. The Megastar is reportedly internally listed as the blue brand’s top babyface. He could help AJ Styles, even the odds against the brothers.

An LA Knight-AJ Styles alliance seems likely in the wake of The Good Brothers’ apparent reluctance to join the Phenomenal One in his crusade against The Bloodline. AJ had confronted Jimmy after he interrupted Mia Yim’s conversation with Adam Pearce last week on SmackDown.

Mia tried to convince Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take care of Jimmy Uso, but they told her they didn’t want to get into The Bloodline’s business. Styles showed up and said he’d handle Jimmy himself because he was tired of Bloodline running things around.

The storyline could see Gallows and Anderson ditching AJ Styles completely. The Phenomenal One could be forced to find a new partner to even the odds against Jimmy and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles are set for WWE SmackDown this week

AJ Styles and Jimmy Uso had a physical confrontation last week on SmackDown. Styles laid out Jimmy with a right hand but was taken out by Solo Sikoa with a cheap shot. The Enforcer of The Bloodline then told Jimmy his association with the faction wasn’t over.

Jimmy left the building but returned during the main event to help his brother beat the leader of The O.C. After the match, Jimmy raised his finger to confirm his allegiance to The Bloodline.

His interference caused Styles to demand a one-on-one match with him. The match will take place on WWE SmackDown this week. It remains to be seen which of the two men will emerge as the winner.

