Jimmy Uso should strengthen crucial alliance following SmackDown incident to prevent Roman Reigns’ wrath

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso enthusiastically responded to Jey Uso's challenge for a WrestleMania 40 match. Despite Roman Reigns' absence from the show, the other Bloodline members were in attendance, including The Rock.

In a backstage segment, WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton asked Paul Heyman about the stable's response to Jey Uso's proposition. The Wiseman was startled, and before he could get a word in, Jimmy Uso accepted the challenge but not without crediting himself for 'raising his little brother.' However, Paul Heyman looked visibly perturbed by Jimmy's acceptance.

It could be that Heyman may not be happy with Jimmy going into business for himself. He may suggest Roman Reigns to distance himself from Jimmy Uso and the latter may have to fend for himself.

His frustration with Jimmy Uso's antics might reach its limits and lead to Paul Heyman turning on The Bloodline. Thus, turning babyface in the process, shortly after his Hall of Fame induction. This could lead to more turmoil within the group, and Jimmy may be left more alienated. The former tag team champion may need to be in the good graces of Heyman to ensure that The Special Counsel protect him during a potential babyface turn.

Considering that it happened while the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was away, it could lead to more tension ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Wiseman is usually in charge of restoring order when Reigns is not around. Given his reaction on SmackDown, Heyman could also very well remove The Bloodline's association from Jimmy.

This is not the first time Jimmy Uso has gone into business for himself. He was the first one to superkick Roman Reigns at Night of Champions last year, which led to the initial fracture in The Bloodline. Not long after, Jimmy Uso aligned with The Tribal Chief once again while his brother Jey Uso moved from SmackDown to RAW.

Former SmackDown star Rikishi is keeping a close eye on his children's feud

The Anoa'i Family has a deep-rooted history with the wrestling industry. Not all members are a part of the WWE roster, but they seem to keep abreast of what is happening in the promotion.

The Usos' father, Rikishi, has kept a close eye on all events that unfolded featuring The Bloodline over the past year. He was a major part of the SmackDown roster at the end of his WWE run in 2004.

Rikishi also shared his thoughts on The Rock's union with Roman Reigns in addition to Jimmy and Jey Uso's rivalry. When The Bloodline was dealing with the initial fractures last year, the company was reportedly interested in bringing him in as a special guest referee.

Last month, the Hall of Famer took to social media, seemingly hinting at who he was rooting for. He stated that he was in the Yeet gang, which meant he seemingly sided with Jey Uso, who has made the word famous.

The last time Rikishi was seen in a WWE ring was in November 2020. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer will make a surprise appearance during WrestleMania season.

