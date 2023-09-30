Jimmy Uso taunts Roman Reigns on SmackDown: Exploring 4 blatant digs at The Tribal Chief

Jimmy Uso has taken many strides to throw not-so-subtle shots at Roman Reigns during his absence. The last time they came face to face in the ring, Jey Uso claimed that the twins were done with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline.

The August 11 edition of SmackDown witnessed a dramatic exit and chaos. Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television for a while now. His Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, has seemingly been providing him with real-time updates. However, it seems like Jimmy Uso has possibly made a clear path for himself.

Let's have a look at the conspicuous digs that Jimmy Uso sent Roman Reigns, hinting that his Tribal Chief status is in jeopardy:

#4. Taking matters into his own hands

After being left on the backburner following Jey Uso's brand switch to RAW, Jimmy has kept himself pretty busy. When John Cena appeared on SmackDown to address his WWE future, the former Tag Team Champion confronted him and laid out an attack.

Additionally, the 38-year-old has been running rampant backstage, attacking whoever is in sight. Solo Sikoa defends and sides with him, but Paul Heyman does not seem too keen on him drifting away from The Bloodline's path. The Wise Man attempts to keep Jimmy and Solo in check while Roman Reigns is away.

#3. Making decisions for Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have wreaked havoc on SmackDown in recent weeks, especially while targeting John Cena. They attacked AJ Styles last week, leaving the 16-time world champion without a tag team partner. But, The Bloodline duo's intentions did not come to fruition as LA Knight returned this week and signed the contract as Styles' replacement.

Throughout the planned and laid-out assaults on Cena, Jimmy Uso has seemingly been the one pulling the shots. He often gives his younger brother permission to proceed with an attack. This was usually done by The Tribal Chief, who gave orders on which WWE superstars were attacked by The Enforcer in order to set them in their place.

#2. Hints camouflaged in new entrance theme

Earlier this month, both Jimmy and Jey Uso introduced their new entrance themes to the wrestling world. This was the first time they had individual themes, given their prior dominance in the tag team division. While they competed in singles competition, none of them ever held a singles title. Fans noticed Jimmy Uso's titantron having Roman Reigns' motifs, which could be deciphered as a precise declaration of Jimmy eyeing The Tribal Chief's designation and status.

#1. Blatantly imitating Roman Reigns' mannerisms

The latest edition of SmackDown witnessed Paul Heyman accompanying Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to discuss matters around their upcoming match on October 7. While the Special Counsel was addressing fans, Jimmy extended his hand in the same gesture as Roman Reigns, subsequently mocking him.

Heyman was initially stunned and hesitant to proceed but eventually gave in. Jimmy Uso had a lot on his mind and bragged about how they took out AJ Styles and sent him to the hospital. His boldness to step up and imitate The Tribal Chief is not something to be taken lightly, and Jimmy Uso made certain of that narrative.

