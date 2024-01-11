Jinder Mahal to pull off the unthinkable at WWE Royal Rumble to gain advantage over Seth Rollins? Exploring crucial aspect

WWE fans received an unexpected announcement on Monday Night RAW. Jinder Mahal, a former champion who has spent much of his career on the lower end of the card, will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship next week.

Many fans think that this feud between the two men could extend until the 2024 Royal Rumble event. WWE's Royal Rumble is an epic show that features big surprises and major matches every single year, with some of the most important names in the industry appearing.

If Jinder and Seth do continue their feud to the big show, it may present the perfect opportunity for Mahal to pull off the unthinkable. He could reunite with two former friends to take Seth down. Those two names are Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater.

Expand Tweet

Jinder, Drew, and Heath were part of a stable called 3MB around a decade ago. While the group was a low-card comedy act at the time, both Jinder and Drew went on to become WWE Champions. Now, both men have serious issues with Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Slater is currently competing in TNA Wrestling. The company has had TNA stars appear at the Royal Rumble in the past, however, and there's even a chance the two promotions could come to a similar arrangement again. Heath returning at the Rumble is not impossible, so doing so as a swerve to Seth and costing him his title could be thrilling.

Drew McIntyre joined the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match during WWE RAW

Regardless of whether Jinder Mahal's feud with Seth Rollins continues till the 2024 Royal Rumble, at least one member of 3MB will be at the big show. In fact, one of the stars from the defunct stable will have the chance to earn a major title opportunity.

Drew McIntyre revealed to the WWE Universe that he is entering himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This came following The Scottish Psychopath debating taking a break from World Wrestling Entertainment due to his frustrations with the company.

Seth Rollins and McIntyre battled on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. Drew lost, albeit thanks in part to chaos created by Damian Priest and The Judgment Day. Still, he ultimately failed to win the title and found himself frustrated once again.

Expand Tweet

After all hope was seemingly lost in finally winning a world title in front of fans, Drew finally has another chance to earn a major title opportunity. McIntyre could win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania again. This time, however, an audience will be present to see him potentially win gold.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here