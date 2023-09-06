John Cena to attack 20-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Why it is possible

John Cena made his return on the previous edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader, upon his return, had a heated confrontation with Jimmy Uso, which concluded with Cena hitting an Attitude Adjustment on the former Bloodline member. However, the September 15, 2023, edition of the blue brand may see The Franchise Player confronting The Miz on the show.

The reason behind this could be the recent actions of The A-lister on RAW. For those unaware, The Miz hosted the latest edition of Miz TV last Monday. During this, he mocked John Cena and pretended to take out an invisible Cena with a Skull Crushing Finale.

The possible scenario could unfold when The Miz likely makes his way to SmackDown to challenge LA Knight to a rematch.

The A-lister could mention how Cena, as a special guest referee, cost him the match. However, this could lead to The Cenation Leader ultimately confronting him by executing an Attitude Adjustment on The Miz. Another segment between The Miz and Cena will surely be loved by the fans, as both stars possess impressive mic skills.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the 16-time World Champion, as he is set to appear regularly on SmackDown from the near future.

Is John Cena missing the upcoming edition of SmackDown?

The upcoming edition of the blue brand is set to take place on Friday, September 8th, at TD Garden in Boston, MA. However, as of now, The Cenation Leader is not advertised for the show and is highly unlikely to be a part of it. The potential reason behind this could be Cena's participation in WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

For those unaware, WWE is returning to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle after a six-year hiatus on Friday, September 8th, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The company has also announced that Cena will be part of the show and will wrestle in his first-ever match in India.

John Cena is set to wrestle in India for the first time

He will be in a tag team match where Seth Rollins and will face Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Since Cena will be flying to India, it makes it impossible for him to appear on SmackDown this week. However, just after one week, John Cena will be appearing regularly until October 27, 2023.

The appearance of the 16-time World Champion will surely help the Stamford-based promotion generate more significant revenue during this time.

