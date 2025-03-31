John Cena to attack 56-year-old WWE legend following his segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW? Exploring the possibility

John Cena will appear on RAW for a third straight week. He will have another confrontation with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will also appear on the red brand for a third week in a row.

The two megastars will have another face-off, as they are preparing for their blockbuster title match at Night Two of WrestleMania, where the Cenation Leader will look to become a World Champion for a record-breaking 17th time.

Following his heel turn, John Cena could attempt to make a statement after his confrontation with the American Nightmare is over. The WWE legend could attempt to assault an iconic figure and make a statement.

This WWE legend is Michael Cole. The RAW commentator has been taking shots at the Cenation Leader since the latter turned heel, and Cena could assault him to make a statement and send a message to Cody Rhodes.

It will also allow him to confirm his heel turn since Michael Cole is currently a babyface in WWE.

WWE legend believes Cody Rhodes should lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Eric Bischoff explained why WWE Creative has to make John Cena the champion over the American Nightmare during the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast.

"Would I see John getting the belt? Yeah I would. It'll be interesting, it would be good for Cody. Look, in my humble opinion, Cody's not going to get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding on to it ... He'll get more steam, more momentum, more opportunity to get himself over in a different way if he's chasing that championship for the next 12 months as opposed to defending it," Eric Bischoff said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Should Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, though, his next challengers for the title have already been revealed, as both his best friend Randy Orton and his rival Drew McIntyre shared their desire to go after the WWE Championship and dethrone the American Nightmare.

