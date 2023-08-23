John Cena to battle 36-year-old star for the first time ever in India? Hint: It's not Grayson Waller

John Cena is all set to return on WWE SmackDown and will also appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. So, will the 16-time champ battle a younger talent at a show overseas?

The company recently announced that John Cena will appear on the September 1 episode of SmackDown and will also appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8. With that being said, the only superstar he should face rather than Grayson Waller is none other than Gunther.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 400 days, and his reign seems unstoppable. He is arguably the top heel on the red brand, who could benefit from a match against the 16-time World Champion. Cena has never won an Intercontinental Championship, so it will be interesting to see him compete for the title in India.

While Grayson Waller may be a more sensible opponent considering his altercation with The Leader of The Cenation at Money in the Bank 2023, he is not yet announced for WWE Superstar Spectacle in India as of now. Meanwhile, Gunther is advertised to appear at the event and could be the ideal opponent. For now, nothing is confirmed, and fans will get their answers soon.

Who else could John Cena face at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India?

The first and most obvious choice would be Grayson Waller considering the two stars' recent history together. The company could announce him for the event on WWE SmackDown.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is another top name announced for the event and could realistically defend his title at the show. He could battle John Cena for the first time in several years. The two could battle it out for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The event being in India could lead to John Cena facing Jinder Mahal too. Considering Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also announced for the event, Cena could team up with them to take on top heels like Imperium or even The Judgment Day members if they get announced in the future.

