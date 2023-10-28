John Cena, Bray Wyatt and 4 other major moments that made LA Knight WWE's top star

The rise of LA Knight has been nothing short of magical. After being unable to make his mark in wrestling for several years, he finally climbed the ladder of success at 40. Currently, The Megastar is one of SmackDown's hottest prospects.

In the last few months, LA Knight has become synonymous with being the biggest face in WWE. Not only have fans gotten behind him, but week after week, his immense popularity continues to grow. The 40-year-old superstar's momentum in recent times has led him to several big moments.

One such moment will come on November 4 when LA Knight will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While many are excited about this upcoming contest, it is essential to reflect on what brought Knight to the big stage.

In this article, we will look at six defining moments that took Knight to stardom:

#6. LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

When LA Knight's feud with Ricochet ended, WWE booked him against Bray Wyatt. While the rivalry was unique, their Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble did not receive great reviews. Regardless, this was a turning point in The Megastar's career.

LA's feud against Bray Wyatt introduced the former to a big-time rivalry in WWE. Hence, it was only natural for the 40-year-old to pick Wyatt's brains and learn several things about the business. The same is reflected in the superstar Knight has become today.

#5. Money in the Bank 2023

Scheduled to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, the PLE was crucial for WWE to understand LA Knight's popularity. While his popularity began a few weeks before MITB, what happened after the PLE was a testament to his success.

Even though many expected the 40-year-old to win the briefcase, he lost. However, what was surprising is that the loss never hampered Knight's momentum.

Fans continued to get behind him. Also, the event in London gave fans an idea of how popular Knight was outside the United States of America.

#4. SummerSlam Battle Royal win

After LA Knight lost at Money in the Bank, fans expected him to beat former United States Champion Austin Theory for his title. However, Knight didn't qualify to challenge Theory, let alone beat him. It made several in the WWE Universe skeptical of whether Knight was receiving a push.

This question was answered at SummerSlam 2023. At the PLE, Knight took part in a Battle Royal that featured some top names. While fans were ready to be disappointed again, the 40-year-old emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal. This victory probably was the start of a massive push for Knight.

#3. Bray Wyatt Tribute Promo

The sad and unexpected death of Bray Wyatt led to SmackDown hosting a tribute show for the late wrestler. While several superstars paid their respects to Wyatt, what LA Knight did stole the attention of most people. In Wyatt's honor, the 40-year-old cut one of the most heartwarming promos in recent times.

Knight acknowledged the great wrestler Bray was and even spoke about learning from him during their rivalry. This promo made several people in the WWE Universe connect with Knight, and The Megastar also followed it up with a brilliant match against Finn Balor.

Overall, Knight showed his ability by giving a perfect tribute to the legendary Bray Wyatt.

#2. Feud against The Miz

After winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal and finding himself among the top five merchandise sellers for consecutive months, fans expected LA Knight to challenge for titles. However, WWE booked Knight to face The Miz. At first, many wondered what was the point of this rivalry.

Yet, this feud was a great event in Knight's career. Since The Miz was on RAW, the 40-year-old could also make appearances on the red brand, which led to more eyes. Also, when Knight could hold his own against The A-Lister in the promos, fans were convinced he was ready for the big time.

#1. Teaming up with John Cena

After beating The Miz, many wondered what would be the next big thing for LA Knight. While there was a cloud of doubt over the same, Knight was booked to be part of the biggest moment of his life. At Fastlane 2023, The Mega Star teamed up with John Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Teaming up with Cena was great because the 16-time World Champion put Knight over in a massive way. Joining forces with Cena got him in the bad books of The Bloodline, which led to the match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in 2023.

Hence, given such a long career in which he faced so many hardships, it will be interesting to see if Knight can get past Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. If he does the same, LA Knight will be the promotion's biggest superstar.

