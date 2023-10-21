John Cena to compete against Solo Sikoa tonight? Exploring potential swerve

John Cena is all set to be a part of another thrilling edition of SmackDown as he will feature on tonight's episode of the blue brand. The show is set to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Despite being advertised for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the company is yet to announce a match for the Cenation Leader for the Saudi Arabia show. However, on tonight's edition of SmackDown, the 16-time World Champion might face Solo Sikoa in tag team action to plant seeds for his Crown Jewel match.

The possibility of this match arises after the recent announcement from the company that Roman Reigns will face LA Knight at the Crown Jewel PLE. So the potential scenario that might unfold tonight could be that Knight and Cena might team up against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after a possible heated confrontation on the show.

It is also interesting to note that The Tribal Chief has not been advertised for tonight's show yet, so he'll most likely be absent. With LA Knight and John Cena on the same page against the Samoan faction, the tag team match seems to be a realistic possibility.

A tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso might lead to a singles clash between The Enforcer and the Cenation Leader at Crown Jewel. The company has already dropped multiple hints for a potential match since Cena's return a few weeks back. The clash might finally be announced after planting seeds on tonight's show.

John Cena and LA Knight already defeated Sikoa and Jimmy at this year's Fastlane PLE, so the match could serve as a rematch between these two.

John Cena's Crown Jewel match major spoiler

According to recent reports, the Cenation Leader is likely to wrestle a member of The Bloodline at the Crown Jewel PLE, which could either be Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso.

For those unaware, Cena has been embroiled in a feud with the Samoan faction since his return, leading many fans to believe that he would face his arch-rival Roman Reigns once again. Despite the rampant rumors and subtle teases, the 16-time World Champion anointed LA Knight as the next challenger for The Head of the Table last week.

Also, it is important to note that, Jimmy's interference on a recent edition of RAW might be an indication of him shifting his focus on Jey Uso, So, it is likely that fans might see Cena against The Enforcer in a first-time-ever singles match. Interestingly, recent rumors have suggested that the company has been holding off on a clash between the two until WrestleMania 40 next year.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's show when John Cena will once again appear on the blue brand.

