John Cena to confront Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown tonight? Analyzing the chances

John Cena is set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, and the anticipation and excitement are already building as Cena returns to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Cena's return could take an unexpected turn with a confrontation with Jimmy Uso.

For those who may not be aware, Jimmy is also scheduled to return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This will be Jimmy's first appearance since Jey Uso quit WWE on the blue brand. Initially, Jimmy was set to appear last week, but plans were canceled due to the tragic news of Bray Wyatt.

Tonight's scenario might involve Jimmy Uso discussing his current family turmoil and the possibility of Jey Uso quitting the entire promotion. However, the Cenation Leader may confront him, and this heated verbal exchange could escalate into a physical altercation.

John Cena and Jimmy Uso both will be appearing on SmackDown tonight

One potential reason Cena confronts Jimmy is the absence of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Without them, the company may face challenges in continuing the storyline. However, a brief rivalry with the Cenation Leader could elevate Jimmy as a singles star and maintain the excitement surrounding The Bloodline Saga.

John Cena is also expected to be part of the upcoming Premium Live Event, Payback 2023. WWE may use this event to advance the rivalry between these two further.

If the company chooses this direction, the feud could extend until Fastlane 2023, as John Cena is scheduled to appear on the blue brand every week after the September 15, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

John Cena's major feud discussed upon his return

As WWE often explores various potential matches and rivalries. Recently, reports have emerged suggesting that WWE has discussed the possibility of a match between Cena and Cody Rhodes upon the return of the 16x World Champion. The WWE Universe would undoubtedly welcome a showdown between the American Nightmare and John Cena.

The last time Rhodes and Cena shared the same stage was when the 16-time World Champion appeared on Monday Night RAW before his WrestleMania match against Austin Theory. During that appearance, he introduced The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, to the live crowd, describing it as a "passing of the torch" moment between the two men.

It will be intriguing to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Cenation Leader. As Cena's return certainly opens up opportunities for significant dream feuds.

