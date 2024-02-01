John Cena to confront top WWE Superstar and set up a WrestleMania 40 match? Looking at the possibility

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, fans eagerly anticipate John Cena's return. The Cenation Leader's last appearance in WWE witnessed a devastating loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, as every year, the road to the Grandest Stage of Them All witnessed multiple surprises and returns, this increases the likelihood of another John Cena run in the company and potentially participating at WrestleMania 40.

So, if the legendary star wrestled in Shows of the Shows this year, he might clash against Logan Paul in a singles bout. The probable scenario could see John Cena returning to SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania. However, upon his return, he could be involved in a segment with The Maverick, which eventually resulted in a showdown between these two at 'Mania.

Notably, this isn't the first time speculations for a match between Logan Paul and Cena arise. Even last year, the latter was assumed to be involved in a match against the YouTube Sensation, but that didn't come to fruition. Instead, the 16-time world champion wrestled Austin Theory in a United States Championship bout, and Logan wrestled Seth Rollins in a singles contest, which resulted in both stars losing their respective matches.

As of writing, Logan Paul is the United States Champion on the blue brand, which also invokes the potential plan of Cena competing once again in a US Title match at the Shows of the Shows.

It will be interesting to see what happens this year at WrestleMania and whether fans will finally witness the unexpected showdown between Logan and Cena.

John Cena called himself a hypocrite during IMPAULSIVE TV

John Cena appeared in a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE TV, where the Cenation Leader shared his thoughts on various aspects of his career.

Cena called himself a hypocrite, stating that he is now doing the same as The Rock did after becoming a Hollywood star during their feud in the company. Cena stated:

“I spent years calling out The Rock saying man if you love the business you should be back, what a f****** hypocrite I am, I love the business, I should be back all the time but I’m not.” — John Cena (Interview w/IMPAULSIVE via Twitter)

Despite being a part-timer in the company, Cena's hardcore love for this business is hard to deny.

