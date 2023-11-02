John Cena to cross paths with potential WrestleMania 40 opponent at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility 

At Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena is set to compete in his first-ever match against Solo Sikoa in a highly anticipated singles bout. Fans eagerly await this clash, as The Cenation Leader has shown full dedication towards overcoming the challenge posed by The Bloodline Enforcer.

Moreover, at Crown Jewel, Cena's path might cross with Logan Paul, ahead of all speculation suggesting that the YouTube Sensation could be his opponent for WrestleMania next year.

The possibility of this intersection arises from both Logan and Cena being present at Crown Jewel 2023. For those unaware, The Maverick is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the upcoming premium live event.

Therefore, it is conceivable that both Cena and Logan may encounter each other during a backstage segment or engage in a face-off during the show.

Expand Tweet

Given that Cena has already made his last scheduled appearance on the upcoming SmackDown tapings, Crown Jewel might serve as the final platform for laying the groundwork for his return, potentially setting the stage for a WrestleMania 40 showdown.

It will be intriguing to witness the unfolding events at the upcoming Saudi Arabia premium live event, especially with the presence of both Cena and The Maverick, Logan Paul.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Cena might get an unexpected aid at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel 2023, The Cenation Leader might get an unexpected against the Bloodline Enforcer in the form of Jey Uso.

The former Right Hand Man might intervene to cost Solo Sikoa the match, resulting in John Cena emerging victorious. One of the potential reasons behind Jey attacking Sikoa would be due to his ongoing feud with The Samoan faction, which continues to develop.

Additionally, the Samoan star interference at Crown Jewel could add further anticipation to the ongoing Bloodline saga while fueling the rivalry between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

This potential ending would also serve to protect Solo Sikoa despite his loss and would ultimately end John Cena's singles match losing streak in the company.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, as of now, the company has not announced any match for Jey Uso at Crown Jewel 2023. This angle presents a potential way for the company to involve Jey in the show despite not being engaged in a match.

Crown Jewel appears to be a jam-packed premium live event from the company, and it will be fascinating to see whether John Cena will finally achieve the long-awaited victory or not.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think