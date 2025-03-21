John Cena to destroy 29-year-old WWE star for HUGE mistake? Possibility explored

After Elimination Chamber, John Cena has been one man to watch out for. At the premium live event, Cena turned heel and left Cody Rhodes in a pool of blood. Following that attack, Cena appeared this week on Monday Night RAW and went on a rant against the WWE Universe.

While Cena has been in an aggressive mood since Elimination Chamber, there is a chance he could soon unleash this aggression on a 29-year-old superstar. The 29-year-old superstar who could face the wrath of the 16-time World Champion is former United States Champion Logan Paul.

Recently, a clip of Logan went viral in which he trolled Cena. The clip in question involved Logan motivating Cena while the latter wasn't even around. As a matter of fact, there was no one present, and The Maverick was basically trolling Cena for his "You can't see me" catchphrase.

Further, Logan Paul also took a subtle dig at the Hollywood movie star when he walked out with his music before Elimination Chamber. These acts by Logan could get him into serious trouble with John Cena, as the latter could attack him on any of the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Ex-WWE Champion reveals what must happen between John Cena and Cody Rhodes next week

After John Cena went on a rant against the WWE Universe last week, Cody Rhodes came out and confronted him. However, Cena had nothing to say to Rhodes and quietly exited the ring. But Cena will have the chance to speak his mind again when RAW goes to Glasgow next week.

Cena and Rhodes are both scheduled to appear, and it will be interesting to see what they have to say. Recently, after the conclusion of this week's RAW, ex-WWE Champion Big E appeared on RAW Recap and mentioned what he thinks must go down between the two superstars.

Big E said:

"Yeah, man. It's two masters of the mic. Two guys who know themselves through and through. It's this new version of John Cena. Again, that's not the only layer. I know there is another layer of Cena that needs to be peeled back. So, I can't wait for Monday." [From 1:02:07 onwards]

You can check out what Big E said in the video below:

Cena and Rhodes will continue to clash as they build up towards their much-awaited match at WrestleMania 41. In this bout, Cena will look to win his 17th World Championship while The American Nightmare will look to add to his many successful title defenses.

