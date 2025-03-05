John Cena to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 & immediately lose title to WWE star? Exploring potential twist

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. With The Rock and his authoritative power on his side, The Doctor of Thuganomics has a high chance of winning. However, there is a possibility that if Cena dethrones Rhodes, he could immediately lose the title to CM Punk.

The Second City Saint delivered another Pipebomb on this week’s episode of RAW. Speaking to the WWE Universe, an angry CM Punk called out John Cena for faking his values and selling out to The Rock.

Punk also spit venom against The Final Boss and said that he didn’t care if he was a member of the Board of Directors of TKO Group Holdings. He also mocked The Brahma Bull’s goosebumps gesture, saying that he just faked it all and he didn’t care about WWE.

While CM Punk also targeted Seth Rollins, he is clearly extremely unhappy with The Rock's alliance with John Cena. Thus, he may try to get back at the duo at WrestleMania 41, and if Cena dethrones Rhodes, he could take away the Undisputed Title immediately as well.

Notably, The Straight Edge Superstar still has a big favor Paul Heyman owes him. While the particular nature and benefits of this favor are not revealed yet, Punk has indicated multiple times that it can help him become a World Champion. Thus, he could strike at the most opportune moment and rekindle his iconic rivalry with The Rock and John Cena. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk could form an agreement with Cody Rhodes and take down John Cena and The Rock

CM Punk almost punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber. However, he was Stomped by Seth Rollins, who had already been eliminated, allowing John Cena an easy victory. Shortly after, Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes when The Rock ordered him.

While this means that The Second City Saint might miss The Show of Shows, he still has a chance to make it to Las Vegas. Punk could form an agreement with The American Nightmare and offer to watch his back at WrestleMania 41. In return, he could ask Rhodes to give him a title shot if he successfully retains his belt against Cena.

This way, CM Punk wouldn’t just receive the title shot like he wanted, but he would also get the chance to pay Cena back for stepping on his WrestleMania dream. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the three-time World Heavyweight Champion.

