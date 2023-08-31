John Cena to finally do what he refused 5 years ago to put over 20-year veteran? Analyzing the possibility

John Cena is set to return to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown. It will begin his longest run in the company since 2018, as the 16-time world champion has been announced for shows every Friday in September and October.

We can expect Cena to have a long feud with somebody on SmackDown, with nobody a better choice for the spot than LA Knight. If it happens, WWE must ensure the story culminates at a premium live event.

Based on the Hollywood star's schedule, that event may be Crown Jewel. WWE's second Saudi Arabia show of the year will reportedly take place on November 4, a week after John Cena's last scheduled appearance.

This opens up the possibility of his run on the blue brand leading to a match in the Middle East. If it happens, Cena will appear in Saudi Arabia five years after he refused to wrestle at Crown Jewel 2018.

The WWE legend did so to avoid risking his promising career outside the ring following the death of former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It remains to be seen if John Cena has changed his stance for Crown Jewel 2023.

It would be the logical conclusion to his eight-week run back on SmackDown. A match between him and LA Knight is fit for a big stage like that.

Why should John Cena feud with LA Knight upon his WWE return?

Given he's on SmackDown for eight weeks, expect Cena to interact with most of the SmackDown locker room in the ring or backstage. But his main story needs to be with Knight for one reason: elevation.

Following his likely win over The Miz at Payback 2023, The Megastar needs to climb up the card. And what better way to test yourself as a potential top player in WWE than going toe-to-toe with John Cena? Austin Theory was harmed after interacting with him, but LA Knight might just be okay.

He can enter another level of popularity if he hangs with Cena in promos. Furthermore, winning a competitive match against him will cement Knight as the next big star. A world title wouldn't be too far away, then, especially if the 16-time world champion himself endorses Knight after putting him over.

Do you think John Cena will face LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023? Leave your predictions in the comments section below.