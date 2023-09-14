John Cena to find himself with an unlikely partner on WWE SmackDown? Chances analyzed

The legendary John Cena will appear on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. He is set to show up on Grayson Waller's divisive talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. Cena most recently appeared at the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, which drew a large attendance.

John Cena and Waller are already familiar with each other. Earlier this year, Cena engaged in a confrontation with Waller at the Money in the Bank event held in London. Following Waller's proposal that WrestleMania should be held in Australia rather than the United Kingdom, Cena swiftly took him out via his signature finishing maneuver.

With Cena's forthcoming appearance and the emerging indications of an alliance between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, it is plausible that Cena may form an unexpected alliance with LA Knight during the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The assistance of Knight in countering the team of Theory and Waller could prove beneficial to Cena. The inclusion of Cena in Knight's ascent to the top can bolster Knight's ongoing popularity. Moreover, given Cena's past interactions with Theory, the possibility of a tag team rivalry will also arise.

Fans may also want to see John Cena team up with LA Knight after seeing the spectacular moment between the two superstars at WWE Payback 2023. Cena served as the special guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz. Following Knight's victory over The A-Lister, Knight and Cena shook hands in response to loud applause from the crowd.

It was both a surprise and an incredible moment. A lot of people referred to it as Cena passing the torch to Knight. However, we must now wait and see what happens between the two superstars. Fans will be very interested to see whether the two superstars decide to team up in the future to defeat their foes.

It is also plausible that The Miz will take offense to what unfolded at Payback, leading him to align himself with Waller and Theory. If that happens, Cena and Knight would need another partner, and WWE would have a six-man match ready for any stage or premium live event.

The future course of Cena's feuds remains uncertain, as he may engage in a rivalry with Waller or further develop the ongoing conflicts with The Miz. We'll just have to wait and see.

Will John Cena win his 17th World Title?

John Cena has achieved a notable feat in the world of professional wrestling by equaling Ric Flair's longstanding record for the highest number of world championship reigns in the history of WWE, with a total of 16 world title reigns to his credit.

While it was once thought inevitable that Cena would set a new record, that no longer seems to be the case. Cena usually hangs around to put over rising performers. Will Cena win his 17th world title even though his Hollywood commitments make it unlikely?

During his appearance at Wales Comic Con, the Cenation leader discussed the probability of securing his 17th world title.

"I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. But I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see." [H/T EWrestling News]

John Cena last held a world title in 2017, for a brief period. Although Cena has been making fewer and fewer appearances in the ring over the past few years, his supporters continue to hold out hope that he will add one more title reign to his resume and create history.

Would you like John Cena to have one more world title reign? Sound off in the comments below.