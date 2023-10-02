John Cena to get assaulted by 2 top stars on WWE SmackDown next week? Hint: Not The Bloodline

John Cena has finally found his partner in LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. The Cenation Leader was rescued by The Megastar in a recent edition of the blue brand, when he was being assaulted by members of The Bloodline. However, in the upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home show for the Fastlane Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day may make their presence felt by attacking Cena.

For those unaware, Finn Balor and Damian Priest had previously been involved in the story of the Bloodline Saga, assisting them against AJ Styles on the September 8, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. Moreover, Finn Balor also attempted to recruit Jimmy Uso into his villainous faction during a backstage segment on the blue brand.

Judgment Day is currently actively working on WWE RAW

However, as of now, The Cenation Leader has LA Knight to even the odds, but next week, The Judgment Day might resurface to launch a vicious attack on Cena. This will help the company maintain the suspense surrounding the feud between the RAW faction and The Bloodline. Also, the 16-time World Champion defeated Dominik Mysterio in a dark match on the previous edition of the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week when John Cena and LA Knight are in the same ring against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the final show before Fastlane 2023.

Is WWE already planning for a future clash with John Cena

As of right now, The Cenation Leader is advertised until the October 27 edition of the blue brand. However, there have been speculations regarding a singles clash between John Cena and Solo Sikoa in the near future. The possible scenario that is likely to unfold may be set up through their tag team match at Fastlane 2023.

A match between the Bloodline Enforcer and Cena could be designed to elevate Sikoa's status beyond the Bloodline Saga, giving a boost to his future singles run in the company.

Additionally, John Cena is also expected to be part of this year's Crown Jewel event. Saudi Arabia's event usually features dream matches, and first-time encounters. So, a match between these two stars is seemingly a possibility for this Premium Live Event. However, if it doesn't happen at Crown Jewel, WWE might have plans for this clash at either the Royal Rumble, or WrestleMania next year.

It will be interesting to see whether the 16-time World Champion will suffer another major loss in the company with Solo Sikoa's victory in their first-ever match or will Solo suffer a rare singles loss.

