 John Cena to make a surprise appearance and cost 7-time champion a win at WWE Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Payback could have a major surprise up its sleeve as it could witness an appearance from 16-time world champion John Cena.

As you may know, The Cenation Leader will make a blockbuster return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Following that, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if he makes an appearance at Payback to help the current World Heavyweight Champion retain his title. The creative team could have Nakamura resort to unfair means during the championship match only for John Cena to show up and make the save.

Following that, the company could also have the Rollins-Cena duo get involved in a confrontation with Imperium to hype their high-profile tag match at Superstar Spectacle.

On another note, with Payback 2023 missing some major names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and more, Cena's appearance would add that star value to the event.

Seth Rollins reveals John Cena's influence on his WWE career

Seth Rollins revealed his honest opinion on John Cena in an earlier interview. The Visionary hailed Big Match John as the G.O.A.T. while explaining The Cenation Leader's influence on his career.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the current World Heavyweight Champion said:

"John’s the GOAT, man. John’s the best, John is incredible. I’m a footnote, really, in his career, you know. John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John, I learned a lot being in the ring with John, and I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. John still is a mentor to me, even now that he’s not around that often." (H/T Fightful)

As mentioned earlier, Rollins will join forces with Cena to take on Imperium at the Superstar Spectacle. It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the event.

